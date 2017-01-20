Family event at House of Boom to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jump into the weekend with an event for the whole family while giving back. Louisville Family Fun is hosting a birthday bash on Sunday at House of Boom to celebrate seven years in the community. All the proceeds go back to children in Kentuckiana.

House of Boom is donating its staff and space. The afternoon includes trampoline jumping, party favors, food, ice cream and activities, for $10. The money will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

"We know families love birthday parties, so every year I put on a birthday party for my business and give the money to charity," Stephanie White of Louisville Family Fun. "Through my website, I like to bring people together to have fun together and I love what Big Brothers Big Sisters does, matching mentors with kids to go out and have experiences together."

"We are eternally grateful for the support of our community partners and dedicated volunteers. With their support, we're able to provide more programming and funding to support our programming for local children," said Carrie Redmon, Community Engagement Manager for Oldham and Shelby County for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

House of Boom offers a variety of attractions including dodge ball, open jump area, ramps, swings and ninja obstacle course. House of Boom is also preparing to offer new attractions, including an adult super trampoline with plexiglass walls and extreme slumber parties.

The event is Sunday, from 2 to 7 p.m. at House of Boom, located at 100 Urton Lane in Middletown.

Tickets are available in advance. To purchase them or for more information, click here.

