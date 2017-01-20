Family event at House of Boom to benefit Big Brothers Big Sister - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family event at House of Boom to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jump into the weekend with an event for the whole family while giving back. Louisville Family Fun is hosting a birthday bash on Sunday at House of Boom to celebrate seven years in the community. All the proceeds go back to children in Kentuckiana. 

House of Boom is donating its staff and space. The afternoon includes trampoline jumping, party favors, food, ice cream and activities, for $10. The money will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana.

"We know families love birthday parties, so every year I put on a birthday party for my business and give the money to charity," Stephanie White of Louisville Family Fun. "Through my website, I like to bring people together to have fun together and I love what Big Brothers Big Sisters does, matching mentors with kids to go out and have experiences together."

"We are eternally grateful for the support of our community partners and dedicated volunteers. With their support, we're able to provide more programming and funding to support our programming for local children," said Carrie Redmon, Community Engagement Manager for Oldham and Shelby County for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

House of Boom offers a variety of attractions including dodge ball, open jump area, ramps, swings and ninja obstacle course. House of Boom is also preparing to offer new attractions, including an adult super trampoline with plexiglass walls and extreme slumber parties. 

The event is Sunday, from 2 to 7 p.m. at House of Boom, located at 100 Urton Lane in Middletown.

Tickets are available in advance. To purchase them or for more information, click here

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.