Lane closures to begin next week on Clark Memorial Bridge for lighting, steel repairs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Contractors will soon begin working on upgrading navigational lighting and structural steel on the Clark Memorial (Second Street) bridge.

Work on the navigational lighting is scheduled to begin the week of Jan. 23 along the southbound lanes of the bridge.

Initially crews will work below the bridge deck, but there will be lane closures in the evenings starting Wednesday, Jan. 25 through Saturday, Jan. 28. Lane closures will be in place each evening from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

Work on the steel repairs is scheduled to begin the week of February 6 along the northbound lanes of the bridge. Crews will be replacing deteriorated steel plates and rivets on the bridge truss. The handrail system along the sidewalk will also be removed and replaced.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during work on both of these projects. Sidewalks will be closed to pedestrians when adjacent driving lanes are closed.

Lane closures will be prohibited during peak commute hours. No lane closures will be allowed on the southbound lanes Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. No lane closures will be allowed on the northbound lanes Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

In addition, the contractors will be prohibited from establishing lane closures during the following dates:

April 14-16 Easter weekend

April 20-23 Thunder Over Louisville weekend

May 1-7 Derby week

May 27-29 Memorial Day holiday weekend

July 4 Independence Day holiday

