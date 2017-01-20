Newly appointed U of L board of trustees to meet for first time - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Newly appointed U of L board of trustees to meet for first time Saturday

University of Louisville University of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newly appointed University of Louisville board of trustees will meet for the first time Saturday.

The meeting's agenda includes the election of the chairman, reports on the audit of the U of L Foundation and the process for choosing an interim university president.

The trustees are also scheduled to appoint a presidential search committee. The meeting is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin just appointed the new board Tuesday. 

