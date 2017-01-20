Water leak affecting packaged evidence at LMPD Headquarters - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Water leak affecting packaged evidence at LMPD Headquarters

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In a week with nearly non-stop rainfall, the crime lab in the basement at LMPD Headquarters has been leaking.

A police spokeswoman says the leak affected packaged evidence, but it doesn't appear to have been destroyed.

The leak was quickly repaired, but there's no word on what caused it. Officials say leaks have been a problem for more than a year.

A WDRB investigation in August uncovered pictures inside showing trash cans lined up to catch water and plastic sheets draped over workspaces to protect them from leaks.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says he hopes to improve conditions for officers soon.

"LMPD Headquarter is a little tired, and it needs quite a bit of work," Mayor Fischer said. "We are looking for ways to move LMPD Headquarters. That is going to be a very active part of our budget discussion that goes into effect July 1 first of this year."

State inspectors from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet checked on complaints at LMPD Headquarters last year.

Related Stories:

Water leaks at jail, police HQ trigger state investigations

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.