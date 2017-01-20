La Grange man facing video voyeurism, child pornography charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

La Grange man facing video voyeurism, child pornography charges

Richard Broughton (Source: Oldham County Detention Center) Richard Broughton (Source: Oldham County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- La Grange Police say they've arrested a man after they found hundreds of photos and videos portraying child pornography on his phone, as well as videos of nude women who had no idea they were being recorded.

According to an arrest report, it started on Jan. 11, when police were tipped off that 18-year-old Richard Broughton was involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

Police say they obtained a search warrant and examined his cell phone, laptop and iPad.

During the search, police say they found evidence of sexual contact between Broughton and the girl.

But that's not all they found, according to the arrest report. Police say they also discovered hundreds of images and videos involving children between the ages of five and 18, engaged in sex acts with men.

Additionally, police say they found images and videos of "adult women displaying their private parts" who did not know that Broughton had recorded them.

When confronted about the material, Broughton requested a lawyer, police say.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with multiple counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses, video voyeurism and engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor.

He is currently being held in the Oldham County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

