Brandenburg Telecom partners with Hardin County Schools to bring IT careers to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students in Hardin County Schools get a jump-start on what could become IT careers. 

Brandenburg Telecom has partnered with the school district to give students hands-on tech experience. 

The IT students will be testing and documenting telecommunications equipment. They will also learn about tech support for all the services Brandenburg Telecom provides. 

Technicians at the company deliver everything the kids need right to their school.

"These types of partnerships is what makes Hardin County a great partner with our community," said Teresa Morgan, Superintendent of Hardin County Schools. "Where else can a student work with high-quality technological equipment and make a positive impact on customers of a highly respected telecommunications firm?"

Students will be able to submit resumes and interview for internships at Brandenburg Telecom after graduation. 

