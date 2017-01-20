Cane Run Elementary School teacher reassigned amid investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth grade teacher at Cane Run Elementary has been reassigned and told not to have contact with anyone at the school.

Melissa Parman was moved to the district's materials and production department on Wednesday and ordered not to have any contact with faculty, staff, parents or students at Cane Run and that she was not allowed to be on the school’s property.

Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said she could not elaborate on why Parmon was reassigned.

However, employees who are reassigned to non-instructional duties are those who are being investigated by the district.

Parmon, who has worked for JCPS since 2001 and has been at Cane Run her entire career, could not be reached for immediate comment on Friday.

