Cane Run Elementary School teacher reassigned amid investigation - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cane Run Elementary School teacher reassigned amid investigation

Posted: Updated:
Cane Run Elementary School (Photo courtesy: JCPS) Cane Run Elementary School (Photo courtesy: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fifth grade teacher at Cane Run Elementary has been reassigned and told not to have contact with anyone at the school.

Melissa Parman was moved to the district's materials and production department on Wednesday and ordered not to have any contact with faculty, staff, parents or students at Cane Run and that she was not allowed to be on the school’s property.

Allison Martin, a spokeswoman for Jefferson County Public Schools, said she could not elaborate on why Parmon was reassigned.

However, employees who are reassigned to non-instructional duties are those who are being investigated by the district. 

Parmon, who has worked for JCPS since 2001 and has been at Cane Run her entire career, could not be reached for immediate comment on Friday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.