Three buses leave Louisville to join women's march in Washington - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Three buses leave Louisville to join women's march in Washington, D.C.

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some women say they want to send a bold message to the Trump administration on Saturday.

A march will start Saturday morning near the Capitol, then head toward the National Mall.

"We're anticipating attacks on healthcare, attacks on minority rights," said Shirley Henderson, who plans to attend the march. "And so in response to that, it's important to get together at a time like this to get together and learn to organize."

Organizers say they want to let Trump know women's rights are human rights. Three buses left from Louisville Friday afternoon to take women to the march.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

