With new county funding, Floyd County Sheriff's Department hiring new officers

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) – The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department is hiring more officers to meet the growing demands of the county.

The department hires and trains new officers occasionally throughout the year to keep up as more officers retire. But Sheriff Frank Loop said the department is also hoping to grow.

“The county, when the sale of the hospital happened last year, they gave us additional funds,” Loop said. “Because they recognize the need that we need additional police officers on the street.”

Loop said the department received between $300,000 and $400,000 in the sale of the hospital to cover new officers and equipment. He it costs about $100,000 to outfit a new officer. That includes the salary, car, gear and training. The department intends to hire two new officers in this current batch.

As more people move to Floyd County, the department recognizes it needs to match that growth.

“In the last 20 years, the county has approved over 6,200 single family homes to be developed in Floyd County,” Loop said. “But we’ve not received any additional officers.”

The department currently has 31 police officers, but Loop hopes to have 40 officers on staff in the next few years.

“In the last few years, the communities have recognized the need for more officers because of the drug issues and the mental health issues,” Loop said. “And these are things that we see on a regular basis. We need more officers. We’ve got a higher number of calls for service. And in today’s climate, it’s safer if we send more than one officer on many of those runs.”

The department is also attracting more new officers with competitive wages. Last year, county council approved to raise wages with a three-year contract. For the new officer positions, the starting salary is $47,652.

The deadline to apply for the Police Officer position is Jan. 31 by 4 p.m. As of Friday, more than 120 applications were received. All applicants must apply online.

The department is also hiring correction officers. Loop said more than 100 applications came in for those positions, and the department is no longer accepting correction officer applications.

