Indiana hometown of Vice President Mike Pence hangs sign in his honor

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) -- Columbus is the home of Vice President Mike Pence, and the city wants to make sure everyone knows it.

Columbus firefighters and Columbus Public Works Department workers placed new signs along U.S. 31 letting drivers know they've arrived in the hometown of the 48th Vice President of the United States.

The signs say, "Hometown of Michael R. Pence - United States Vice President."

Crews completed the task around 11:45 a.m., around the same time Pence took the oath of office in Washington, D.C.

Crews began measuring for the placement of the signs on Thursday morning. They're located on U.S. 31 at Lowell Road and on Jonathan Moore Pike.

Pence is the sixth vice president from Indiana. The most recent one was Dan Quayle, the Huntington native who served as VP from 1989 to 1993 under former President George H.W. Bush.

