New Albany shooting victim's last words: 'I'm hit'

Police say it happened after his great aunt became "angry" and "frustrated" after he failed to clean up a mess.

POLICE: 3-year-old suffers leg injury after Radcliff woman swings him, then loses grip

The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.

Wisconsin company to implant microchips in its employees in August

Federal regulators say they are investigating the troubled Iowa trucking company linked to the 10 deaths of immigrants found in one of its trailers in Texas.

Driver of semi-truck where 10 immigrants died lives in Louisville

A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.

Louisville salon on the cutting edge with new German hair-cutting tool

Houck is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared two years ago.

A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.

Surge in Germantown break-ins and vandalism has neighbors looking for solutions

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Police say the call came in about 11:45 Tuesday night, to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way.

NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- His last words were "I'm hit."

A witness to Wednesday's fatal shooting in New Albany says Richard Cozart Jr., 20, was ambushed by a gunman. According to New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey, Cozart was pronounced dead at Baptist Floyd Hospital from a gunshot wound.

Jimmy McGowan said he didn't get a clear look at the shooter because it was dark outside and everything happened so fast.

"We were pretty much taking a right turn and just started hearing shots," McGowan recalled. "I ducked down. Richard said, 'I'm hit.' Maybe 20 seconds later, he was dead."

McGowan hasn't slept since Wednesday when his friend was shot and killed.

"We started driving off. We went to the hospital," McGowan said. "He didn't make it to the hospital."

McGowan was riding in the same car as Cozart when they were shot at. He said someone ambushed them near Erni Avenue and Fischer Drive around 7 p.m.

Bullets narrowly missed McGowan.

"I should've been hit," he said.

While police search for Cozart's killer, the 20-year-old's family is trying to plan a funeral.

"His family does not have the proper funds to bury him," McGowan said. "They have five days to do something with his body."

Cozart's friends started a GoFundMe page to help. Meanwhile, neighbors are still shaken by the sounds of gunfire.

"I just heard four shots. It was like bam bam, bam bam," said Ricky Weedman, who is troubled knowing a murder happened in his backyard.

"I could roll outside someday, and somebody could shoot me," he said. "A random bullet could hit me, you know?"

McGowan hopes the shooter will soon be off the streets.

"I want him behind bars. So does (Cozart's) family," he said. "He deserves justice. It's not right."

Police have not named any suspects. Anyone with information should call New Albany Police.

