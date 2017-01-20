Dozens of local men and women head to DC for Women's March on Washington

Police say it happened after his great aunt became "angry" and "frustrated" after he failed to clean up a mess.

The software company says it expects many of its employees to take part in the optional program.

Wisconsin company to implant microchips in its employees in August

Federal regulators say they are investigating the troubled Iowa trucking company linked to the 10 deaths of immigrants found in one of its trailers in Texas.

A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.

Louisville salon on the cutting edge with new German hair-cutting tool

Houck is the former boyfriend of Crystal Rogers, who disappeared two years ago.

A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.

Surge in Germantown break-ins and vandalism has neighbors looking for solutions

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Police say the call came in about 11:45 Tuesday night, to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –- Dozens of men and women from Louisville will be sending President Donald Trump a bold message during his first full day in office.

UAW Local 862 members left Friday evening on a packed coach bus to the nation’s capital for the Women’s March on Washington.

“We're going to be doing our little chanting, showing signs and just screaming for women's rights,” said Tara Britt, UAW Local 862 Women’s March organizer.

The 47 UAW members headed to D.C. will be just a small portion of what's expected to be a huge turnout Saturday. It's estimated over 200,000 people will be at the capitol for a three hour rally and then mile long march to National Mall. Some issues include reproductive rights and pay equality.

“You hear about these movements, people doing stuff and you be like, gosh I wish I could have been there or wish I could have went," said Cheryl Bowen, a UAW member headed to the rally. "Now I'm actually having my chance to go."

“It's not against Trump. It's for our rights," Britt said. "Women rights are human rights."

Even though it's a women's rights march, men are also on the bus to D.C. as a show of support.

“Which we appreciate that. because that lets us know that they care and they stand by us,” Britt said.

“To step and see the social injustices in the community and through the world … they want their voices to be heard,” said Tim Sanders, Vice President of UAW Local 862.

Organizers say they hope there will be more people at the rally than there were at the inauguration.

“We just want to be equal with everyone else, no matter what color, gender, whatever,” Britt said.

“Fight together for women everywhere," Bowen said. "Not just in America, everywhere."

Three-hundred sister rallies will also take place across the country tomorrow, including one in downtown Louisville outside Metro Hall at 10 a.m.

