UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after shooting on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Bardstown Road.

Bao Thein Ly, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

MetroSafe says it happened in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands neighborhood. A call about the shooting was received Saturday just before 1 a.m.

The victim is in critical condition at University Hospital.

Ly has been charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.