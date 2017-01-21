UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after shooting on Bardstown Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police arrest suspect after shooting on Bardstown Road

Posted: Updated:
Bao Thein Ly (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Bao Thein Ly (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect after a shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Bardstown Road.

Bao Thein Ly, 21, was arrested in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

MetroSafe says it happened in the 1000 block of Bardstown Road, near Baxter Avenue in the Highlands neighborhood. A call about the shooting was received Saturday just before 1 a.m.

The victim is in critical condition at University Hospital. 

Ly has been charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.