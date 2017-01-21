Two Louisville Metro Council members host rally to keep Kroger s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two Louisville Metro Council members host rally to keep Kroger store from closing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday afternoon dozens of people showed up outside the Kroger in Old Louisville in an effort to keep it from closing.

The store will be closing in a couple of weeks after a lease agreement between Kroger and the landlord could not be met.

Local council leaders and Neighborhood Association representatives spoke about why the store needs to stay and not close down.

Upset shoppers held up signs and voiced their frustrations, especially those who say they have no where else nearby to get groceries.

"This is the only place I can really walk to and there are a lot of people around here who depend on the store. They can't even walk," Dusty Brummett said. 

This Kroger location has been in operation for 37 years and will be closing in February.

