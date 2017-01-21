Kids in coats in car seats could be putting them in danger

A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.

A Louisville salon is on the cutting edge by using a brand new tool from Germany called the Calligraphy Cut Pen to cut hair.

The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.

The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Family members grieve mother of 2 stabbed to death in Shively: 'Nobody deserves to go this way'

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Coats and car seats could be a potentially deadly combination when it comes to kids. While it may feel like a kid wearing a coat is strapped snugly into the car seat, the straps are actually dangerously loose.

Kinzie Evrard, a child safety seat expert with Norton Children's Hospital, says a coat can actually keep a child from being restrained in the event of a crash.

Evrard says during a crash, the padding in the jacket can compress, which leaves the seat harness loose.

To check if your child's coat is too big to wear under their car seat harness, put the coat on your child and fasten them into the harness. Next, tighten the harness until you can no longer pinch any of the strap with your thumb and forefinger. Without loosening the harness, remove your child from the seat. Then, remove the coat, put your child back in the seat and buckle the straps. If you can now pinch the webbing between your thumb and forefinger, then the coat is too bulky to be worn under the harness.

Instead, Evrard suggests taking children out of their winter coats before putting them in the car seat. She says either keep a blanket handy in the car or just put the jacket over the child once your child is in the car seat to keep them warm.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.