90's comedy 'Wayne's World' returning to theaters for film's 25th anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classic 90's comedy "Wayne's World" is coming back to theaters in honor of its 25th anniversary.

Rolling Stone reports the movie will be in theaters for a limited run next month. The movie will play in movie theaters across the country on Feb. 7 & 8.

The movie starred Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. It was originally released on Valentine's Day in 1992.

Louisville fans have two area theaters to choose from to see the movie.

"Wayne's World" will be shown at the Preston Crossings 16 theater, located at 9700 Preston Crossing Boulevard, in Okolona on Feb 7.

Fans in Louisville can also see the movie at the Carmike Stonybrook 20, located at 2745 South Hurstbourne Parkway on Feb. 8.

