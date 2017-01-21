Kentucky man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child-p - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for child-porn conviction

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Olive Hill, Kentucky man has received an 11-year federal prison sentence after he admitted thousands of images and hundreds of videos that contained child pornography were in his possession.

James Keith Wolfe, 55, received the sentence on Thursday, according to a release from the United States Attorney's Office.

A judge sentenced Wolfe for receiving child pornography and also ordered that Wolfe receive a 20-year term of supervised release, once he completes his sentence. Wolfe will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence under federal guidelines.

In August of 2016, Wolf entered a guilty plea to one count of receiving child pornography.

Officials with the FBI, as well as other law enforcement officers, searched Wolfe's home in September 2015 and confiscated several laptop computers and thumb drives. Investigators also took two Dell towers.

Authorities say investigators found more than 3,800 still images and 670 videos containing children involved in "sexually explicit conduct" on Wolfe's computer and other electronic media, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The United States Attorney's Office says the investigation was started "when authorities made a direct connection to Wolfe’s computer while he was using a peer to peer (P2P) file sharing network to download child pornography images."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

