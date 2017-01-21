Gregory Postel named interim president of University of Louisville

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.More >>
Police say it appears to have been a random assault.More >>
Elgin Anders pleaded guilty on Monday, but he's not in jail...More >>
Lindsay Royalty was just days removed from a stint in Louisville's jail, and family members say she wanted to regain custody of her kids.More >>
A surge in break-ins and vandalism has some people in Germantown searching for ways to reduce crime.More >>
Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.More >>
The lawsuit is requesting a judge to order LMPD K-9 dogs to be equipped with body cameras within the next 30 days.More >>
The images being shown on a large screen during the day-long anti-abortion protest in downtown Louisville.More >>
Passport Health Plan is adding to the West Louisville site where it plans to construct an office building to house its roughly 550 employees. The nonprofit managed care organization, which administers Medicaid benefits in the region, spent just shy of $1.2 million on real estate this month.More >>
Louisville business leaders have formed a nonprofit group aimed at attracting direct flights to cities like Los Angeles and Boston by temporarily subsidizing airlines who agree to add the routes.More >>
Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired its chief financial officer, Jason Tomlinson, on Tuesday as the organization seeks a “new start” following a scathing forensic investigation that found millions of dollars in overspending.More >>
Braidy Industries Inc., the company planning to build a $1.3 billion aluminum rolling mill employing about 550 people in eastern Kentucky, announced its six-person board of directors Monday. Management of the company is of special interest to Kentucky taxpayers.More >>
Two years after a large fire set the project back, the developers of 111 Whiskey Row are gearing up for the historic Main Street buildings’ first occupants.More >>
The Republican Party of Kentucky on Friday called on Attorney General Andy Beshear to recuse himself from an investigation into the University of Louisville Foundation because Beshear’s former law firm advised the foundation for many years.More >>
