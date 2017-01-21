UPDATE: Police in Clark Co. say body of missing 2-year-old has b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Police in Clark Co. say body of missing 2-year-old has been located

Posted: Updated: Jan 23, 2017 04:23 AM
William G. Roberts William G. Roberts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a missing 2-year-old boy has been found, according to Captain Scottie Maples with the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say 2-year-old William G. Roberts was located early Sunday just after 2 a.m. Police say the child was dead when he was found.

Captain Maples says the child was located by members of a community search party in a creek near his residence.

"They threw a ball in to find out which way the current was going," said a member of the search party who asked not to be identified. "He was down underneath the brush pile directly behind the house in the creek."

The child went missing in Borden, Indiana in the area of Carrwood Road on Saturday afternoon and was missing for almost 12 hours.

According to Sheriff Jamey Noel and Captain Maples, a parent of the child had last seen Roberts playing by a creek on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. 

The Sheriff's Office says a variety of law enforcement agencies used all available resources to search for the child including helicopters, a dive team, and K9 units.

Some members of the volunteer search team questioned why the Sheriff's Office did not stay and search past dark.

"I have a granddaughter and I cried all night," one woman said. "I just can't imagine why anyone would stop looking for an innocent child."

However, Maples said on Sunday evening that only the divers were pulled out of the water when it got dark. He says deputies remained in the area and were searching nearby fields for the child.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning in Floyd County because he was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Floyd. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
