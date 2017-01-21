Rally to Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rally to Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of people rallied in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Saturday to voice their concerns with the next four years under President Donald Trump.

“We will not allow anyone to be marginalized, targeted, bullied, discriminated against, set aside ... as we go forward into this administration and this period,” said Carla Wallace, a leader with Showing Up for Racial Justice.

The Rally to Move Forward was in support of the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., but it also advocated for all human rights.

“We believe in peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights, human dignity, and respect for the environment,” said Barbara Sexton Smith, Metro Councilwoman.

Organizers said the peaceful rally was to unite and inspire people who may be discouraged, afraid, or feel powerless after this election.

“This is an amazing outpouring of emotion and energy,” said Congressman John Yarmuth of the crowd. “They are committed to making sure that the people in Washington and Frankfort know and understand that there are a lot of people that they don’t speak for. And want to make sure we have an inclusive and compassionate society.”

Many speakers encouraged the audience to become more involved in non-profit work, political campaigns and social change. They also told everyone to reach out to their legislators and express their opinions and concerns over the next four years.

“Just coming to a rally today isn’t going to be enough.” Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, said. “We really do have to come together to push for policy change, to push for things that matter to our country and those who are least among us.”

An estimated 5,000 people showed up in support of the Rally to Move Forward.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

