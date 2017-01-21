Rally to Move Forward takes over downtown Louisville

Authorities began an investigation in March after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities began an investigation in March after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

Police said the call came in about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday to the 5600 block of Carolyn Way near Poplar Level Road.

When Doc's Cantina closed in the fall of 2016, the doors were supposed to reopen in the winter.

When Doc's Cantina closed in the fall of 2016, the doors were supposed to reopen in the winter.

Waterfront Development Corporation asks Doc's Cantina to pay up or get out

Waterfront Development Corporation asks Doc's Cantina to pay up or get out

Man who said he had BBQ sauce on fingers when accidentally shooting and killing Jeffersonville 8-year-old takes plea deal

Man who said he had BBQ sauce on fingers when accidentally shooting and killing Jeffersonville 8-year-old takes plea deal

Graphic images of abortions played on a Jumbotron on Wednesday as protests heated up in downtown Louisville.

Graphic images of abortions played on a Jumbotron on Wednesday as protests heated up in downtown Louisville.

LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.

LAt least one person was killed after an accident involving a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday.

Police say it appears to have been a random assault.

Police say it appears to have been a random assault.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Ticketholders say they're not happy after half the convention's scheduled celebrities have backed out -- and organizers are refusing to grand refunds.

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

Fans of Fandomfest now say they feel conned by convention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Thousands of people rallied in front of Metro Hall in downtown Louisville Saturday to voice their concerns with the next four years under President Donald Trump.

“We will not allow anyone to be marginalized, targeted, bullied, discriminated against, set aside ... as we go forward into this administration and this period,” said Carla Wallace, a leader with Showing Up for Racial Justice.

The Rally to Move Forward was in support of the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., but it also advocated for all human rights.

“We believe in peace, freedom, social progress, equal rights, human dignity, and respect for the environment,” said Barbara Sexton Smith, Metro Councilwoman.

Organizers said the peaceful rally was to unite and inspire people who may be discouraged, afraid, or feel powerless after this election.

“This is an amazing outpouring of emotion and energy,” said Congressman John Yarmuth of the crowd. “They are committed to making sure that the people in Washington and Frankfort know and understand that there are a lot of people that they don’t speak for. And want to make sure we have an inclusive and compassionate society.”

Many speakers encouraged the audience to become more involved in non-profit work, political campaigns and social change. They also told everyone to reach out to their legislators and express their opinions and concerns over the next four years.

“Just coming to a rally today isn’t going to be enough.” Sadiqa Reynolds, president of the Louisville Urban League, said. “We really do have to come together to push for policy change, to push for things that matter to our country and those who are least among us.”

An estimated 5,000 people showed up in support of the Rally to Move Forward.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.