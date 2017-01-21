Speed Art Museum celebrates 90th birthday with free admission - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Speed Art Museum celebrates 90th birthday with free admission

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The largest art museum in Kentucky pulled out all the stops for their 90th birthday Saturday.

The Speed Art Museum in Louisville hosted a 12-hour party complete with choirs and birthday cake.

Less than a year ago, the museum re-opened after a $60 million expansion.

The free event was open to the public and included dozens of gallery talks and art making.

Representatives from the Louisville Zoo, the Louisville Opera, the Louisville ballet and many other performers all took part in the celebration.

"They are just using us an an umbrella, a roof to celebrate art, culture, visual art, performing art, everything and it is so exciting," Ghislain D'Humieres, Speed Art Museum CEO, said.

Organizers expected nearly 5,000 to walk through the doors during the event.

Other performers included the U of L steel drum band and local DJ's.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

