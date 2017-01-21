Sci-Fi event held to benefit Wayside Christian Mission - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sci-Fi event held to benefit Wayside Christian Mission

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Downtown Louisville had a visit from the far side Saturday, and everything Sci-Fi.

Comics, superheros, and robots filled the ballroom at Hotel Louisville to benefit Wayside Christian Mission.

Families walked through the "Winter-Quest" event and talked with vendors and other Sci-Fi fans

One of the main attractions was B-9, the robot featured in Lost in Space.

Anyone wearing a costume got in with discounted admission.

There was also a contest for the most "Sci-Fi" food.

