FAA investigating after reports of lasers pointed at planes leaving Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FAA is investigating reports of lasers being pointed at planes while leaving Louisville. 

Six UPS flights reported red and green lasers being pointed at them over a 20-minute period around 2 a.m. Thursday. 

Each pilot reported the lasers as the planes were over a local electric power plant. 

The FAA says lasers directed at an aircraft can temporarily blind pilots and cause aborted landings.

There have been 54 laser-related events at the Louisville International Airport and more than 7,000 nationally. 

