Vigil held for victim of unsolved 2016 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are still looking for homicide suspect more than a year after a Louisville man was killed.

Chanting "justice for Aaron" and "see something, say something," family and friends of Aaron Williams marched to where his body was found.

Williams was shot and killed in his car a year ago near a residential area off Old Manslick Road.

Still, no arrests have been made.

"We're asking anybody that knows anything to come out or call the police, or whatever. Report it anonymously. But if you know something, say something. It could be your family member at any day," Deborah Neblett, Williams' grandmother, said.

If you have any information, you can call the LMPD tip line at 574-LMPD.

You can remain anonymous.

