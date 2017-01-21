LACETT | Another big game, another big blowout win for Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights sent another message to the GLVC Saturday afternoon.

Just two days after blowing out Lewis, one of the best teams in the East Division, the 15th ranked Knights crushed 22nd ranked UW-Parkside 82-62 to move past the Rangers and into a tie for first place for the conference’s best record.

Rusty Troutman and Ben Weyer led the way for the Knights with 15 points each.

Bellarmine is now 8-1 in GLVC action matching Southern Indiana for best record in the conference and the east division.

Bellarmine is back to action Thursday on the road against the University of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.