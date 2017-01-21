LACETT | Another big game, another big blowout win for Bellarmin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Another big game, another big blowout win for Bellarmine

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights sent another message to the GLVC Saturday afternoon.

Just two days after blowing out Lewis, one of the best teams in the East Division, the 15th ranked Knights crushed 22nd ranked UW-Parkside 82-62 to move past the Rangers and into a tie for first place for the conference’s best record.

Rusty Troutman and Ben Weyer led the way for the Knights with 15 points each.

Bellarmine is now 8-1 in GLVC action matching Southern Indiana for best record in the conference and the east division.

Bellarmine is back to action Thursday on the road against the University of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.