New Southeast Christian Church campus opens in La Grange

New Southeast Christian Church campus opens in La Grange

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new campus of Southeast Christian Church officially opened on Sunday morning.

The church's newest campus is located in La Grange at 410 South 1st Street.

It's the church's fifth campus in the Louisville area.

Service times for the location are at 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

