POLICE: Convicted felon had several firearms inside Hancock County home with three children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a Hancock County man authorities say had several firearms inside his home while his children were present and is also a convicted felon.

According to a news release, Allan Powers was arrested Saturday after troopers went to his home on a welfare check. Police say Powers resides in the 3000 block of Truman Young Road in Hawesville. The area is about 80 miles southwest of Louisville in Hancock County.

Officials say Powers has custody of his three children and they were living with him at the residence.

Police say Powers had four shotguns, four rifles and three handguns in his possession.

He was arrested on seven counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Powers is being held at the Hancock County Jail. Additional charges are possible, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

