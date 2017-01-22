11 dead in Georgia storms - WDRB 41 Louisville News

11 dead in Georgia storms

Posted: Updated:

(CNN) -- Eleven people were killed in severe weather that struck southern Georgia in the overnight hours Saturday into Sunday.

At least two of the deaths were in Brooks County.

The deaths were confirmed by Georgia Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Catherine Howden, who said the agency was working to assess the damage.

    This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.

    Powered by Frankly
    WDRB NEWS
    Home
    Kentucky News
    Indiana News
    National News
    Entertainment
    Weather
    WDRB Traffic
    Business
    Sports
    WDRB in the Morning
    Keith Kaiser Out and About
    News Team
    WDRB-TV
    Point of View
    Sales Team
    Programming Information
    Gas Prices
    Contests
    Events
    WDRB Jobs
    Facebook
    Partners
    Norton Healthcare
    WMYO-TV
    WBRT 1320 AM
    WBKI-TV
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.