Woman dies after Thursday crash at I-64 ramp onto I-65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman dies after Thursday crash at I-64 ramp onto I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman has died as a result of her injuries after an accident that occurred Thursday, Jan. 19.

Officials say 36-year-old Elaine Hudson of Frankfort was not wearing her seat belt when she struck a concrete barrier at the I-64 eastbound ramp onto I-65 northbound and was ejected from her vehicle. 

She died Saturday at the hospital as a result of blunt impact injuries from the accident. 

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. 

