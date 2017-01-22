UPDATE | 6-year-old boy dies after reportedly being assaulted by mother's boyfriend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 6-year-old boy has died after a Louisville man reportedly assaulted him.

According to an arrest report, 23-year-old Darrell Ditto was initially charged with assaulting his girlfriend's son. His charges have now been upgraded to murder.

Police were originally called out on a report of a child in cardiac arrest, but further investigation revealed the boy's injuries were consistent with blunt force trauma to the head.

LMPD confirmed Monday afternoon that the boy has died at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

Ditto is being held on a $50,000 bond.

