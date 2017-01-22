United Airlines ground stop lifted following computer glitch - WDRB 41 Louisville News

United Airlines ground stop lifted following computer glitch

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A United Airlines ground stop has been lifted following a computer glitch Sunday night. 

The airline said in a Tweet that the ground stop was in place for domestic flights while they worked to resolve the IT issue, which was lifted about an hour later as crews worked to get all flights back on schedule. 

