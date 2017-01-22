Organization works to transform community with love and ministry - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Organization works to transform community with love and ministry

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a simple idea and it's working, transforming the community with love. 

The Love Transformation Project spent Sunday afternoon reaching out to the Portland Community. 

The organization offered free clothes, shoes, haircuts and food. 

Volunteers say by showing love to these men and women, it also gives them a chance to minister to them. 

This year the group wants to focus on preventing violence among kids in the city by meeting them where they're at spiritually.

"I think there's been like a break down between the traditional church and a communication gap between what's actually happening on the street and we have a real good niche for connecting with the community," Calvin Wooten, founder of the Love Transformation Project, said.

An estimated 300 people showed up at the event. 

By the spring, they hope to have a thousand people come out. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Facebook
