Louisville Family Fun celebrates 7 years in the community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jumping and climbing their way into a good time. 

Louisville Family Fun hosted a birthday bash Sunday at House of Boom to celebrate seven years in the community. 

All proceeds from the event benefit Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kentuckiana. 

For just $10, you could win prizes, play trampoline dodge-ball, and jump into the foam pits, among other activities. 

