LACETT | Fox ‘s status day to day as UK prepares for Tennessee

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – A Kentucky Wildcats spokesperson told WDRB Sunday freshman guard De’Aaron Fox is considered day-to-day after suffering an injury to his right ankle in Saturday night’s win over South Carolina.

Fox rolled his ankle while trying for a layup nearly midway through the first half. Fox left the game for good after failing to complete a three point play at the foul line.  He headed to the locker room then reappeared on crutches, while wearing a soft cast on his foot.

After the win, head coach John Calipari said he did not know the extent of Fox’s injury but he did say the ankle was not swollen.

Fox is averaging 16.2 points a game for the fifth ranked Wildcats who are back in action Tuesday at Tennessee.

