Chocolate Dreams to benefit ElderServe January 30th - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Chocolate Dreams to benefit ElderServe January 30th

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your chocolate dreams become reality with a special event on Monday, January 30th.

Chocolate Dreams: An Evening of Decadent Bliss! to benefit ElderServe Inc. happens at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue, 40206).

The doors open at 5:30 to a chocolate wonderland.

Twenty-five local culinary professionals enter their chocolate creations for a juried competition.

Guests get to sample their creations.

The evening includes a live auction and raffle baskets.

For more than 50 years, ElderServe, a nonprofit organization, has been a champion for improving the lives of aging adults in Louisville, KY.

Their mission is to empower older adults to live independently with dignity.

Chocolate Dreams Ticket prices:
- Single seat, $75 each
- Two seats, $135
- Reserved table for 10 guests, $700

Click here to purchase tickets
   
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.