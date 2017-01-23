Chocolate Dreams to benefit ElderServe January 30th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your chocolate dreams become reality with a special event on Monday, January 30th.
Chocolate Dreams: An Evening of Decadent Bliss! to benefit ElderServe Inc. happens at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue, 40206).
The doors open at 5:30 to a chocolate wonderland.
Twenty-five local culinary professionals enter their chocolate creations for a juried competition.
Guests get to sample their creations.
The evening includes a live auction and raffle baskets.
For more than 50 years, ElderServe, a nonprofit organization, has been a champion for improving the lives of aging adults in Louisville, KY.
Their mission is to empower older adults to live independently with dignity.
Chocolate Dreams Ticket prices:
- Single seat, $75 each
- Two seats, $135
- Reserved table for 10 guests, $700
