Chocolate Dreams to benefit ElderServe January 30th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Your chocolate dreams become reality with a special event on Monday, January 30th.

Chocolate Dreams: An Evening of Decadent Bliss! to benefit ElderServe Inc. happens at the Mellwood Arts & Entertainment Center (1860 Mellwood Avenue, 40206).

The doors open at 5:30 to a chocolate wonderland.

Twenty-five local culinary professionals enter their chocolate creations for a juried competition.

Guests get to sample their creations.

The evening includes a live auction and raffle baskets.

For more than 50 years, ElderServe, a nonprofit organization, has been a champion for improving the lives of aging adults in Louisville, KY.

Their mission is to empower older adults to live independently with dignity.

Chocolate Dreams Ticket prices:

- Single seat, $75 each

- Two seats, $135

- Reserved table for 10 guests, $700

