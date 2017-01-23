Daily closure on Second Street begins Monday near KFC Yum! Cente - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Daily closure on Second Street begins Monday near KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers in downtown Louisville face another road closure beginning Monday. 

Second Street will be closed from Main Street to Washington Street daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The one block closure means drivers will not be able to take Second Street to access River Road to get to Interstate 64.  The closure will run through Friday, February 3rd.  

Second, Main and Washington Streets will remain open to pedestrians. All Whiskey Row restaurants are open. And the arena and Whiskey Row garages will remain open for parking. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

