Journey to perform at the KFC Yum! Center on June 28th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Journey will perform at the KFC Yum! Center this summer.

The rock band will play in Louisville on June 28th; tickets go on sale Friday, January 27th.

The group promises to perform all their classic hits, including "Don't Stop Believin," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," and "Wheel in the Sky."

Journey has sold more than 80 million albums worldwide.

