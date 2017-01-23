Man accused of shooting victim on Bardstown Road appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of shooting a male victim in The Highlands neighborhood pleads not guilty in court.

Police say 21-year-old Bao Ly shot a man around 1 a.m. Saturday on Bardstown Road, near Baxter Avenue.

Authorities say the victim is in critical condition.

Ly's lawyer says the shooting was accidental.

Ly is charged with assault and tampering with physical evidence.

