Bullitt County authorities looking for duo accused of dumping trash illegally

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people seen dumping their trash illegally.

The sheriff's office says two people in the truck shown in the images with this story have chosen to dump illegally on county roadways. Authorities are asking for more tips on who they are.

A Facebook post by the sheriff's office has been shared more than 800 times.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says it can't release the exact location shown in the images, but say cameras are moved all around the county.

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor.

