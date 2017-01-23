Bullitt County authorities looking for duo accused of dumping tr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County authorities looking for duo accused of dumping trash illegally

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people seen dumping their trash illegally.

The sheriff's office says two people in the truck shown in the images with this story have chosen to dump illegally on county roadways. Authorities are asking for more tips on who they are.

A Facebook post by the sheriff's office has been shared more than 800 times.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says it can't release the exact location shown in the images, but say cameras are moved all around the county.

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.