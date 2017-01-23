Mumford & Sons to perform at KFC Yum! Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mumford & Sons to perform at KFC Yum! Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grammy Award-winning rock band Mumford & Sons is coming to Louisville.

The band will perform at the KFC Yum! Center on May 23, according to the venue's website.

Ticket prices for the concert range between $39.50 and $59.50.

The concert has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

Tickets to the show will go on sale starting Jan. 27 and will only be available online.

