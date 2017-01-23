Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin proclaims School Choice Week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin proclaims School Choice Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin proclaims it's School Choice Week.

More than 350 events will be held across Kentucky this week, including rallies, roundtable discussions and school fairs.

National School Choice Week is held every January across the country.

It's a public awareness effort to spotlight effective education options for children.

Fourteen other governors and more than 500 mayors and county leaders are also taking part in National School Choice Week.

