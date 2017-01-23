World Cornhole Championship coming to Owensboro in July 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

World Cornhole Championship coming to Owensboro in July 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get those beanbags ready: the World Cornhole Championship is coming to Kentucky.

The American Cornhole Organization will hold the title event in Owensboro from July 26th to 30th.

Cornhole involves tossing one-pound bags of plastic pellets into a small hole on a slanted board. Players earn points depending on whether the bags land in the hole or on the board.

The last two world championships were held in Knoxville, Tennessee.

