Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow begins this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's never too soon to begin planning summer trips.

The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow starts on Wednesday at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

The event features hundreds of the newest models of boats, RVs and marine accessories.

There are several interactive exhibits, including a boat driving display. Attendees can also learn how to wakeboard.

"It's not just about buying a boat or buying an RV. It's about going out and finding out what's out here. It's entertainment -- it's an interesting afternoon to bring the kids and the family," said spokesperson Tim McDaniel.

The show runs from Wednesday through Sunday.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and kids under 15  receive free admission.

