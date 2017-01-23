Former President George H.W. Bush leaving ICU - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former President George H.W. Bush leaving ICU

(Image Courtesy: CNN) (Image Courtesy: CNN)

(AP) -- Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president's vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

Doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, checked in to be treated for pneumonia. She is 91 and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said Monday morning that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades -- the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.

