POLICE: Man being booked in Metro Corrections tried to escape, 'because he wanted to see the sun'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a prisoner who tried to escape as he was about to be booked into Louisville Metro Corrections told officers he ran because "he wanted to see the sun."

The incident occurred on Friday, just before 3:30 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old Brian Ballard had already been arrested on a theft charge and was near the entrance of the jail when he jumped out of his chair and ran out the door. When he got outside, he ran across Liberty Street, but was tackled and cuffed by an officer a short time later, according to an arrest report.

He allegedly told a nurse that he ran because "he wanted to see the sun."

Ballard was charged with second degree escape and first degree fleeing and evading police. He was already charged with theft by unlawful taking and theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.