POLICE: Passenger killed after man crashes stolen car in Nelson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A passenger is killed when police say a man crashed a stolen car into a creek embankment.

Police say Jerico Bentley of Campbellsville was driving the car on Sunday, when he lost control on Taylorsville Road in Nelson County.

Bentley was thrown from the car, but survived. His passenger, Emily Outlaw of Jeffersontown, died at the scene.

Investigators say the car was reported stolen from the Nelson County area.

The crash is under investigation.

