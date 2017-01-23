And the name of the next Star Wars movie is... - WDRB 41 Louisville News

And the name of the next Star Wars movie is...

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lucasfilm Ltd. has just announced the name of the next Star Wars movie.

On Monday morning, news broke on StarWars.com that the movie would be called, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The film, which is branded as "Episode VIII" and the next chapter of "the Skywalker saga" is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It is also produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

It will star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Mark Hamill and others.

It is scheduled for release Dec. 15, 2017.

