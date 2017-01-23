POLICE: Registered sex offender broke into safe at Louisville school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested a registered sex offender after he broke into a safe at a local school.

According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Danny Batchelor was working as a member of a cleaning crew when he broke into a safe at Christian Academy of Louisville, located at 700 S. English Station Road. Batchelor also removed a security camera that recorded the incident, according to police.

Additionally, police say Batchelor is a convicted sex offender. According to the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Batchelor has been convicted of third degree rape, involving a 12-year-old victim.

According to the terms of the Kentucky Sex Offender Registry, Batchelor was not permitted to be on any school grounds. Police say he did not tell the principal or any supervising authority at the school that he was a sex offender, as he was legally required to do.

A spokesperson for the school says Batchelor was not an employee of the school, but was instead employed by a contractor the school hired to provide cleaning services. The school spokesperson says the school has since terminated its relationship with that company.

A warrant was issued for Batchelor's arrest on Jan. 20. He was taken into custody later that day.

Batchelor is charged with theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence and violating the school restrictions of the sex offender registry. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

