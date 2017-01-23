Clarksville Police may reinstate use of body cameras - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville Police may reinstate use of body cameras

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Clarksville Police could soon bring back its body cameras.

The department suspended the program in July.

That's when a state law started, which required departments to store video footage from dashboard and body camera for 190 days.

The Clarksville Police Department could only save videos for 30 days and Chief Mark Palmer said the department couldn't afford to add additional storage.

Palmer plans to request bringing the program back in the next two months.

He says it will cost about $75,000.

Town Council officials say they're optimistic the board will approve the request.

